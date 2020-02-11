NC woman’s body found in landfill after she got into dumpster, but was never seen getting out

MT. GILEAD, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities have found the remains of a missing woman caught on video getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster emptied, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.
Crews have been searching for the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, at the Uwharrie Environmental landfill for the past three days, Watkins said.
On Monday, crews found Cox’s remains.
Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving alone at a dumpster at Five Below on Jan. 30. In surveillance video, no one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.
Family members told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpster.
