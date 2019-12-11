NC woman’s credit cards taken by man who stabbed her to death, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The man arrested for the murder of a Wilmington woman appears to have also taken her debit and credit cards during the time period the crime is alleged to have occurred.

Kim Bland, a longtime Wilmington resident and active member of the area’s film community, was found stabbed to death in her home on Nov. 7.

Andrew Boynton, Bland’s roommate and part-time employee, was arrested for the crime in Virginia on Nov. 8 and extradited to New Hanover County where he made a first appearance in court on Nov. 14. The court denied Boynton bond, and he remains in custody on a first-degree murder charge.

In announcements to the public, the Wilmington Police Department indicated investigators believed Boynton fled the state in Bland’s car, but search warrants obtained by WECT indicate Bland’s debit and credit cards were found to be missing in addition to her vehicle when her body was discovered.

Those warrants outline how two different banks were able to send WPD photos taken at ATMs of Boynton using Bland’s cards without authorization.

Police successfully used those occurrences as an argument to seize Boynton’s banking records from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10.

Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous cited “challenges” with this case when the department finally identified Bland as the victim and announced Boynton had been arrested.

While Bland’s body was discovered in her home in Mill Creek Apartments on Nov. 7, an autopsy was not conducted until the following Tuesday, with police releasing limited information about the scene off Randall Parkway.

News of the murder and who was charged with the crime came as a shock to many of Bland’s friends and customers, some of whom knew both parties.

