NC woman’s ‘faith in God has been restored’ after seeing sister spend months battling COVID

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The coronavirus affects everyone differently. For some, it’s no worse than the common flu, for others it can be a life or death struggle. A Pitt County woman is sharing her sister’s journey through COVID.
Amanda Stocks tell 9 On Your Side she first thought the c
Ginny Gardner tested positive for COVID in October and soon began experiencing breathing problems. She spent weeks at Vidant Medical Center on a ventilator. Hospital restrictions kept Stocks and her family from seeing her sister in person. They depended on Zoom calls to talk to her.
Stocks’ family would even eat at restaurants near the hospital just to feel close to Gardner. Gardner’s family says they went through a weeks-long emotional roller coaster, and some days they weren’t sure she would make it.
“If you don’t believe you need to start believing. Because it can bring someone down that you love. Take care of yourself. If you’re not feeling well stay home. If you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s on you. But, stay at home. Don’t carry out what could be deadly to someone else,” said Stocks.
Stocks started a Facebook group to share her sister’s ups and downs with the virus. What started as a small group has grown for everyone who knows Ginny
On a positive note, Ginny’s family received the best Christmas gift that they could ask for. Stocks says her sister came home a week before Christmas and is doing much better. She’s still on oxygen but is now in therapy getting stronger every day.
“Our faith in God has been restored for some of us. We believe He’s the reason she’s still here. When she was in there everybody was really, really emotional. Some days we’re OK, other days we’re snapping each other heads off. When it first happened I literally asked God, ‘Why did you do this to my sister?'” said Stocks.
Stock shared with 9 On Your Side that not everyone’s story is like her sister’s. She’s encouraging everyone to take this virus extremely seriously and to not take the chance of losing someone you love.
