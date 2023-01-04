RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Abortion pills will become more widely available in the U.S. following a new rule from the Food and Drug Administration that changes how woman can access the pill.

For now, however, the rule does not change anything in North Carolina due to the state statutes on abortion.

The FDA’s new rule allows pharmacies to carry abortion pills if the pharmacy completes a certification, and allows abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and delivered through the mail.

Molly Rivera, with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said North Carolinians won’t see any immediate changes.

That’s because while abortion pills are legal in North Carolina, she said state statute requires a doctor to be present to administer the pill, meaning the expansion to pharmacies and via mail are moot in North Carolina.

Rivera said in the long term that could change if there’s litigation regarding whether the new FDA rule can trump state statutes.

If a court decides the rule does trump state statutes, she said then North Carolinians could start seeing the expanded access. Right now, there’s no active court case that would give an answer to that.

North Carolina Central University Law School Professor Irving Joyner said he expects different states to react to the new rule differently.

“I expect, though, litigation to occur, and robust litigation to occur, both at the federal and state level,” Joyner said.

He said there’s a strong possibility cases challenging the abortion pill rules will reach the Supreme Court.

“I don’t see that there is really a legal basis, though, to support the claim that what the FDA has done here is somehow illegal or unconstitutional, since the FDA is charged with the responsibility of inspecting these medications and to ensure the safety of people that use them,” Joyner said.

Rivera points to Virginia as a state where people can now get an abortion pill prescription via telehealth and pick it up at a participating pharmacy or have it delivered in the mail, something they could not do before.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than half of abortions in the U.S. are now done with pills.