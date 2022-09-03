RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people will be heading to North Carolina’s mountains and beaches this weekend, as the Labor Day Travel rush gets underway.

AAA expects 82 percent of Labor Day travelers to hit the roads to get to their destinations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day weekend is also the deadliest summer travel holiday weekend.

According to North Carolina Department of Transportation, there is an uptick in impaired driving during this holiday weekend.

More people traveling, more large gatherings and more celebrating, so the incidence of drunk driving increases, too.

There are many other factors to vehicle crashes including, speeding, driver inattention/texting while driving, and driver error.

“We want to make traveling not only safe but easier when you know there is a lot more congestion,” Andrew Barksdale, Spokesman for North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Barksdale said the state is doing its part to ease the congestion this holiday weekend.

“On all the interstate widening projects going on all around the state and elsewhere people are not going to encounter lane closures day or night,” Barksdale said.

Road construction on state highways and interstates will resume on Tuesday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force for the national Booze It & Lose It campaign this holiday weekend.