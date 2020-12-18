NC World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inside a home on Clements Street in Statesville, Robert Patterson remembers his younger days in the US Army.

He served five years and was in World War II. He traveled the world and was awarded several military honors including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“Don’t seem like it’s been too many years,” Patterson said. “I played baseball all over the country too. I had a pretty good life. Kind of wild there before I earned some sense.”

The community recognizes Patterson every year for being one of the oldest veterans and he’s still gracefully aging, turning 100-years-old Thursday.

“It’s going to be like another day to me I guess,” Patterson said laughing.

It will be another day paying a visit to his wife Kathleen. She suffered a stroke three years ago and it paralyzed the left side of her body. She’s been living with her daughter and the family is taking care of her.

“She can use her right arm to eat with, she’s had it pretty rough but she’s doing pretty good for the shapes she’s in,” Patterson said. “We got married in ’55, raised nine children, six boys, and three girls.”

It’s a trip down memory lane that Patterson embraces and said overall life has been good. “A lot of people keep asking, how old are you Ed?” Patterson said. “I can’t hardly believe it myself.”

One of Patterson’s wishes for his 100th birthday was to premiere on TV. FOX 46 is honored to have granted Mr. Patterson his birthday wish! Happy Birthday Mr. Patterson and thanks for your service.