SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Fodiesville Road in Shannon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vincent Parker, 33, of Red Springs, was found shot, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital where he died Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3171 or 910-671-3100.

No other information was immediately available.