NC youth plows stolen car into school in 2nd crash in 3 months

North Carolina news

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New details emerge in an accident that damaged a local school building.

Weaver Academy announced Thursday it would be on remote learning due to an accident that damaged two offices.

According to Greensboro police, the car that hit the building was stolen and that a juvenile driver was charged in the case.

Weaver Academy reopened as usual on Friday.

This is the second car to crash into Weaver Academy over the course of a few months, after a fatal crash that happened in July.

