ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Zoo announced the passing of a white rhinoceros.

The white rhino, Olivia, was 54 years old and the North Carolina Zoo was her home for more than 30 years. Olivia died on Thursday, according to the zoo. The zoo said she arrived in 1987 as a breeding pair with a male white rhino, Stan.

Olivia and Stan lived together at the zoo’s rhino annex in retirement for several years until Stan died in 2019.

After Stan’s passing, Olivia was reintroduced to other animals in the zoo and became the “Great Auntie” to the other rhinos. Southern white rhinos are the most social of the rhino species and live together in groupings called “crashes.”

Olivia was one of the oldest female rhinos in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. She served as the ambassador for the plight of rhinos in the wild, whose populations are threatened by poaching and habitat loss.

Rhinos in the wild can live into their early 30s and in their early 40s under human care. The zoo said Olivia’s 54 years is a testament to the extraordinary care she received.

“Due to her significantly advanced age, we have been closely monitoring Olivia for any signs of declining health for the past few years,” said Dr. Jb Minter, the Zoo’s director of Animal Health and Chief Veterinarian.

“The culmination of several health conditions led to a significant decrease in her quality of life and her ability to get around comfortably. The animal care and veterinary teams then made the difficult decision to euthanize Oliva,” Minter added.

“I will certainly miss Liv and her sassy attitude,” said zookeeper Anna Hinson, who cared for the rhino for several years. “Over the years, she mellowed quite a bit, and I wish the zoo’s newer keepers had been around to see ol’ Liv in her prime. Even in her golden years, it’s truly remarkable how she stuck to her routine. I’ll forever be richer for having worked with her.”

In addition to working with rhinos at the zoo, staff work on conservation projects in several countries in Southern Africa.

Through the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool, the North Carolina Zoo is working to protect rhinos and other species in the wild. SMART is an app that allows national parks and other protected areas to better understand patterns of wildlife distribution and illegal activity and combat destructive activities like poaching.

Rhinos are the second-largest land mammals after elephants. Southern white rhinos have two horns, grow 12-13 feet long, are up to six feet tall and can weigh between 4,000 to 5,000 pounds. According to the zoo, Olivia weighed about 3,200 pounds.

The North Carolina Zoo now has eight female rhinos- Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, Nandi, Bonnie, Jojo and Mguu.

Donations in remembrance of Olivia and for rhino conservation around the world can be made by clicking here.