ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Zoo and North Carolina Zoo Society announce a Call to Artists and teams for the design and installation of permanent artwork within the continent of Asia exhibit.

“At the Zoo we strive to protect wildlife and wild places and to inspire the conservation of the natural world with our guests. Our animal Art in the Park plays a key role in this effort by providing life-sized, tactile representations for our guests to experience.” the N.C. Zoo said in a statement.

The expected project budget is $250,000 provided through the Zoo Society for a bronze, sculptural project.

Interested artists have until Feb. 2 to submit their qualifications.

For more information on applications and expected timelines, click here.