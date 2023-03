ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of visitors from the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Monday morning.

According to WGHP, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies responded to the zoo around 10:43 a.m. A representative of the zoo received a threat electronically, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after, the zoo updated its website with a message announcing that the zoo would be closed “effective immediately due to a security threat.”

