NC Zoo holiday celebrations begin this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Zoo’s annual holiday event “Believe…in the Magic of the Season” is scheduled to start this weekend where zoo visitors will find the grounds decorated for the holidays.

Because the zoo is all about the animals, they won’t be left out of the celebrations either. The animals will get their own icy treats filled with their favorite snacks. Visitors can see the animals getting their treats throughout the day.

The events will be held all day on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Several exclusive activities will require the purchase of a wristband in addition to zoo entry. Wristbands cost $18 for the general public as well as zoo members. Activities that require a wristband include:

Holiday memory photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays),

Seasonal Scavenger Hunt,

A treat from Mrs. C’s bakery with your choice of a warm beverage (cider, cocoa, coffee),

Winter Fun at the Treehouse Trek.

