NCDHHS announces $100 cash card program for those getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have sharply increased over the past couple of weeks and health officials are hoping a new incentive will lead to more people getting vaccinated.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday afternoon that some vaccine sites will now offer $100 Summer Cards for those 18 and older who are getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The $100 cards will be handed out from Aug. through Aug. 31 at participating locations while supplies last, NCDHHS said.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “The delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

The state was previously offering $25 Summer Cards to those getting their first dose or to the person who was driving someone else to get vaccinated.

The state will continue to offer the $25 cards to those who drive others to their vaccination appointment. Drivers will receive a $25 card each time they take someone to a first dose appointment after the person has received their shot.

There is no limit to how many times a driver can take someone to get their first dose, but only one card will be given out at a time.

The cash cards are meant to offset the time and transportation costs that go along with getting vaccinated, according to the state.

“This is an expansion of our successful $25 Summer Card,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley. “It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”

So far, more than 61 percent of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For those interested in taking part in the Summer Card program, call 888-675-4567 or click here for more information.