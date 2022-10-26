RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first reported flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season on Wednesday.

The NCDHHS said an adult in the western part of the state died from complications of the flu during the third week of October.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH, said. “With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

While influenza cases and deaths were low during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 flu seasons, the number of deaths ranged from 186 to 391 during the five seasons prior.

NCDHHS also said North Carolina is currently seeing an increase in illnesses caused by respiratory viruses other than COVID-19, including the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), greater than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone from six months and older to get their flu vaccine.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity peaking in January or February.

NCDHHS advises everyone to take these precautions:

Get your flu vaccine;

Stay home from work or school when sick;

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue properly;

Practice the three Ws- wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands.

Symptoms of the flu include:

Fever;

Cough and/or sore throat;

Runny or stuffy nose;

Headaches and/or body aches;

Chills;

Fatigue;

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

To find a flu vaccine near you, click here.