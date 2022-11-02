RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 season Wednesday.

It comes just one week after the agency announced the first flu death of the season.

State health officials say a child in the eastern part of the state died from complications associated with the flu.

Their hometown, county, age, and sex are not being released to protect the family’s privacy.

This is the first pediatric flu death in North Carolina since February 2020, according to a release from NCDHHS.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family on this heartbreaking and tragic loss,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore.

Rise in cases

State health officials report seeing a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks.

They said it comes after two years of a relatively low amount of cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting that five adult flu-associated deaths have been documented in North Carolina this flu season.

Aside from the pediatric flu death in North Carolina, the CDC said one other pediatric flu death has been reported from other states.

Protecting yourself

The CDC and NCDHHS are urging anyone at least six-months-old to get their flu vaccine as cases rise.

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” Moore said. “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time.”

NCDHHS advises everyone to take these precautions:

Get your flu vaccine;

Stay home from work or school when sick;

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue properly;

Practice the three Ws- wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands.

Symptoms of the flu include:

Fever;

Cough and/or sore throat;

Runny or stuffy nose;

Headaches and/or body aches;

Chills;

Fatigue;

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

To find a flu vaccine near you, click here.

For more information about the flu, click here.