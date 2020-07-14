NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 testing events for marginalized communities in 7 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday free COVID-19 testing events in marginalized communities in seven counties.

The testing events, which are “part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for historically marginalized communities that currently have limited testing sites,” will be held in Wake, Johnston, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Northampton, and Sampson counties.

The testing is free for all who want to get tested in the communities.

According to a release from NCDHHS, “A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations.”

The release goes on to say that evidence is now showing that those included in these marginalized communities “experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.”

Historically marginalized populations include Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations, according to NCDHHS.

For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page. Testing events associated with this initiative are listed under the name of their coordinating vendor, Vidant Health or Orig3n, Inc.

North Carolinians can also find testing sites available in their community through visiting the Find My Testing Place page.