RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation is now allowing North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.

Project ACT offers free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests for eligible residents, a release announced. According to its website, Project ACT is also in New Mexico, Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Maine.

North Carolinians in eligible zip codes can receive up to five at-home COVID-19 tests for free.

To select its eligible locations, NCDHHS analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options, its website said.

North Carolina was previously enrolled in Rockefeller’s pilot program to provide tests in Edgecombe, Greene, Scotland and Robeson counties. Currently, 80 counties are fully covered by the program and 13 additional counties are partially covered.

Residents can find out if they are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests by searching their zip code on the Project ACT website.