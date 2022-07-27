RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a virtual Town Hall to help share information on how people can get checked for the disease and how to find access for testing and find treatment.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina has 38 confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

NCDHHS secretary Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS Medical Consultant Dr. Victoria Mobley and Moderator, from Equality NC, the Director of Edcuation Policy Rebby Kern will host the virtual Town Hall from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

Anyone can join using the link via zoom here. Particpants can also join via One Tap Mobile at +16692545252,,1600523673# or +16468287666,,1600523673#.

Finally, the most updated information about the Monkeypox outbreak can be found here and on the NCDHHS website.