RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has led the battle against COVID-19 in our state.

Now the agency is hiring.

A virtual job fair is scheduled for January 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jobseekers will be able to speak with recruiters online and learn about the clinical and professional jobs available.

Jobs include nurses, psychologists, rehab counselors and I.T. specialists.

You can register for the event by clicking here.