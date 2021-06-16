NCDHHS, Labcorp expand at-home COVID-19 test availability to all NC residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that all North Carolinians will now have access to its at-home COVID-19 test.

In March, NCDHHS and Labcorp teamed up to create a pilot program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving food stamps and/or are disabled and unable to get to testing sites.

That program is now expanding to anyone in the state who would like to test themselves or a family member in the comfort of their own home.

North Carolinians can request a Pixel by Labcorp™ COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kit has test supplies, such as a nasal swab, sample container, etc., instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials.

NCDHHS said results typically take 24 to 48 hours. The results will be posted on the Pixel by Lapcorp website.

The tests can be used on people age 2 and up.

Residents 18 and older can request their own test collection kit online or through a number of community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a test kit for those who are aged 2 to 17.

The initial pilot program was available to people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed and to members of the following eligible groups:

Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that impact their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites

For any resident who is symptomatic and has difficulty getting online or needs any further assistance, a Pixel by Labcorp™ at-home test may also be offered through home delivery by a select number of local disability service partners, NCDHHS said.

Those partners are:

Stevens Center (Lee and Harnett County)

Haywood Vocational Opportunities Inc. (Haywood County)

Martin Enterprises (Martin County)

Disability Advocacy Center (Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Randolph and Rockingham Counties)

As more partner groups are added, they will be listed here.

You can click here to read more about the Labcorp test and see an FAQ.