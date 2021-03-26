NCDHHS, Labcorp partner on at-home COVID-19 testing program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that it is partnering with Labcorp on a pilot program for at-home Covid-19 testing.

The program, known as Pixel, will provide 35,000 free home test collection kits to North Carolinians receiving Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to getting tested.

Starting Friday, those eligible can request a test kit be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials to make mailing samples back to Labcorp for testing easy and convenient.

Results are typically reported back to the individual within 24 to 48 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

“As a North Carolina-based company that is committed to quality healthcare for all, we are delighted to collaborate on this important initiative. We believe this program will help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens and promote health and safety in our communities,” said Brian Caveney, the chief medical officer and president of Labcorp.

The program’s initial pilot is designed to provide testing resources to individuals with symptoms of Covid-19 or who may have been exposed and are members of the following eligible populations:

Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that impact their ability to access Covid-19 testing sites

NCDHHS officials say Labcorp’s Pixel test kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 illness.