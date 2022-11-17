By and large, gun legislation isn’t on the ballot for all but two states. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State leaders say they are taking a public health approach to solving the problem of gun deaths and injuries.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services outlined a four-step plan to address the problem and compared the strategy to the one used to reduce motor vehicle-related deaths.

“A public health approach driven by data and informed by those most impacted will improve community safety and save lives in North Carolina,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “We will build on the already successful programs across the state — layering those approaches to meet the needs of specific communities, reduce suicide and mitigate violence.”

An average of five North Carolinians die each day because of guns, the agency said, and the total reached 1,700 in 2020. Also, 116 children died a firearm-related death in 2021, it said.

More than half of gun-related deaths are suicides and more than 40 percent are homicides, the agency said.

The agency said key public health actions include expanding plans that encourage safe gun storage, community-based programs that can intervene and prevent violence and intervention programs in hospitals; strengthening protective orders for survivors of domestic violence; and enabling extreme risk protection orders; and expanding Medicaid.

The four-step plan includes: