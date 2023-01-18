RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials haven’t counted this many COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes since August.

A total of 279 nursing homes showed up on the latest weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services — the most since Aug. 30, when there were 288.

The weekly count is up 4 percent from last week and marks the sixth straight week with an increase.

It comes as disease spread during holiday gatherings is showing up in the numbers.

The number of outbreaks at residential care facilities was up 7 percent to its highest point since Sept. 20 after the agency counted 177 of them.

There were another 16 outbreaks at correctional facilities, one more than there were last week.