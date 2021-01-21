NCDHHS, NCDOT announce plan to cover transportation costs to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Transit agencies across the state will soon receive money to transport people to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites at no cost to the rider, according to a joint announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Approximately $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding will be distributed to local transportation agencies across the state.

“Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation.”

Local transit agencies will receive a set amount of money and the free ride initiative will continue until the money has been exhausted for that specific agency, according to the announcement.

“Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is everybody’s business and every organization has something they can do to help,” said NCDOT Sec. J. Eric Boyette. “We are committed to doing everything we can to help get North Carolinians vaccinated as quickly and easily as possible.”

“Partnerships like this are crucial to make it possible for everyone to be able to take their shot when it’s their spot,” said NCDHHS Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Those who are in need of free transportation to a COVID-19 vaccination site should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your nearest transit agency by clicking here.

There are transportation agencies that serve all 100 of the state’s counties.

It’s important to note that some vaccine locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. To see a list of vaccine providers by county, click here.

The COVID-19 vaccine will only be available per North Carolina’s rollout plan and will not cost recipients anything, regardless of access to healthcare or legal status in the country. As the state’s vaccine rollout plan eventually moves on to the next phase, those within earlier prioritization groups will still be eligible to receive the vaccine.