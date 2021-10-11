NCDHHS: Nearly all staff in state-operated health care facilities fully vaccinated; 16 ‘dismissed’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday that almost all 10,000 employees at state-operated facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In September, NCDHHS told its staff that all employees and volunteers at state-funded facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

“We could not be prouder of our employees for recognizing the essential role vaccination plays in protecting everyone in our facilities. For the work they do and the challenges they continue to overcome, they are nothing less than heroes,” said Kody H. Kinsley, chief deputy secretary for health, in a press release. “The small number of employee dismissals is a testament to the fact that vaccine mandates can are an effective tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

According to the press release, “Sixteen individuals were dismissed for non-compliance with the policy’s vaccination deadline of Sept. 30.”

NCDHHS said approximately six percent of Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities employees received exemptions from the policy with medical, religious, and other reasonable accommodations consistent with the implementation of Equal Employment Opportunity standards under the American with Disabilities Act.