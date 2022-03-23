RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting March 23, state health leaders will update COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis instead of daily.

NCDHHS leaders say the move indicates our transition away from the emergency response phase to the pandemic.

The department is also changing which numbers they’ll track on the state’s COVID dashboard. The main webpage will show only these seven metrics:

COVID levels in wastewater

Emergency-department visits due to COVID-like symptoms

Hospital admissions

Case counts

Rates of booster doses of vaccine

Levels of new variants in the state

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels

The page will no longer include testing or percent positive numbers. The state division of public health’s deputy director Dr. Susan Kansagra tells CBS 17 the change will allow the public to see what statistics experts are keeping the closest eye on.

“Right now, we feel like these are the key metrics that give us a good picture, even if we were to see an increase in cases, give us a good picture of what will be happening in our communities, what will be happening in our hospitals,” Dr. Kansagra said.

Kansagra tells CBS 17 the numbers being taken off the front page aren’t completely going away and will still be available elsewhere on the website.

To view the dashboard, click here.