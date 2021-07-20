NCDHHS offering free in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for people who cannot leave their home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is now offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for people with limited mobility who cannot leave their homes.

The new At-Home Vaccination Hotline, available by calling 1-866-303-0026, allows caregivers, providers and individuals across the state to schedule an at-home vaccination.

An online registration form is also available. A PTRC Vaccination Specialist will then follow up to schedule an at-home vaccination.

“We are happy to announce that PTRC AAA will lead the statewide program and staff a hotline to help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home. Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected.”

According to the NCDHHS, there is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina.

“We are excited to provide more people in North Carolina with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Matthew Dolge, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. “At-home vaccines came out of our mission to serve our community and provide creative regional solutions. The program has saved lives, and we are proud to partner with NCDHHS to expand this service statewide.”