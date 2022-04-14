RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials have stopped posting the running count of COVID-19 clusters in daycare centers and K-12 schools.

The Department of Health and Human Services says those cluster counts will no longer being included on its dashboard.

The agency says identifying and reporting clusters “has become less reliable” with routine contact tracing no longer a priority outside of high-risk settings, and reported case data is also less reliable because more at-home tests are being used.

NCDHHS says school principals and operators of daycare centers are still required to report suspected cases of reportable diseases, like COVID-19, to local health departments.

Coincidentally, it came as Carrboro High School officials said a cluster of COVID cases related to the school’s prom led the Orange County Health Department to recommend a return to mandatory masking, starting Thursday and going through April 22.

The final weekly list of clusters in schools and daycare centers, which was released Tuesday, showed two daycares and three schools — including Durham Academy, which had a cluster of 14 total cases, 11 of which involved children.

That list had been updated weekly by NCDHHS since August 2020.