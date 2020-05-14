NCDHHS releases list of COVID-19 testing sites across the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has prepared a statewide list of where people can go receive a COVID-19 test.

Not all health care providers provide testing onsite, NCDHHS says.

The list includes more than 200 sample collection sites in 54 counties, with more being added as they are verified.

The list is comprised of health care providers, pharmacies and retail locations, local health departments and others that are providing testing for COVID-19.

Some of the sites that are federally funded do not cost anything for the individual being tested.

Doctors and clinicians may also provide testing at their offices.

Some testing sites will require an appointment and/or a referral from a health care provider.

Stay up to date as locations are subject to change.

North Carolina has doubled the daily testing rate from approximately 2,500-3,000 to more than 6,000.

To view the entire list, click below.