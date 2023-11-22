RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported the first pediatric flu-related death for the 2023-2024 flu season.

The state says a child in the western part of the state recently died from complications associated with a flu infection. To protect the family’s privacy, the state says additional information will not be released.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this child’s family after their tragic loss,” said NCDHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “Vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, and there is still time to protect children this respiratory virus season.”

NCDHHS says they have recorded a rise in flu cases in recent weeks in combination with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

In addition to this child’s death, flu-associated deaths have been recorded in five adults this season.

The state is urging flu vaccinations for children, especially those who are at higher risk of developing severe disease or complications.

The CDC recommends all children aged 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine. The CDC also recommends everyone age 5 years and older should get one dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 6 months to 4 years old need multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be up to date, including at least one dose of an updated vaccine.

Parents should talk with their healthcare provider about options to protect infants from severe RSV disease, including vaccines for pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy.

Early testing and treatment can also help prevent flu and COVID-19 infections from becoming more serious in children. Treatment works best if started soon after symptoms begin.