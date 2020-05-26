NCDHHS Sec. Cohen asks RNC for plans on how Charlotte convention could operate amid COVID-19 pandemic

Live Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A letter has been sent to the CEO of the Republican National Convention asking for several plans that would detail how the convention could operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the letter to Marcia Lee Kelly, President & CEO of the Republican National Convention, on Monday after President Donald Trump published a series of tweets threatening to pull the convention out of North Carolina if Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t assure Trump that the August gathering could go forward.

In the letter, Cohen mentions that a written plan that details how the RNC would approach the COVID-19 safety aspects is necessary.

The letter states that during a phone conversation between Cophen, Cooper, Kelly and the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs on Friday, it was mentioned that the state needs a written plan for different levels of impact of COVID-19 so the arrangements of running the event at the convention could change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

“As you know, North Carolina is now in Phase 2 of easing restrictions but this Saturday we saw our highest day of new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. The status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve, thus, it will be important to have several scenarios planned that can be deployed depending on the public health situation,” the letter says in part.

Cohen also mentions in the letter that she shared NASCAR’s written plans with the RNC in an effort to help and used NASCAR as an example as the written protocols that allowed the event in Charlotte to continue.

“These measured and careful planning efforts are important not only to convention-goers, but also to the North Carolinians who rely on us to protect the public’s health,” the letter ends.

You can read the full letter here.

On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, offered his state and its “world-class facilities” as host of the Republican National Convention. 

