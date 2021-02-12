NCDHHS starting Group 3 vaccinations soon. Who does that include?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced plans for how the state will move to Group 3 for COVID-19 vaccines and have since adopted a timeline to help people know when they can get their shot.

Because supply is still very limited and the population of frontline essential workers is so large, Group 3 will begin with vaccinating anyone working in child care or in PreK – 12 schools starting on Feb. 24.

Additional frontline essential workers will be eligible for vaccinations on March 10.

According to NCDHHS, some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to frontline essential workers on these dates if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups 1 and 2, which includes health care workers, those who work and live in a long-term care setting, and anyone 65 and older.

Those eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24 include staff in child care centers and homes, Head Start programs, preschool and PreK programs, traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.

Anyone who must be in-person—such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers—will be eligible to take their shot.

So who is included in Group 3?

Where do you work?



Child Care Settings

• Child Care Centers

• Pre-Kindergarten Programs

• Head Start & Early Head Start Programs

• Pre-School Programs

• Family Child Care Homes

PreK-12 School Settings

• Traditional Public Schools

• Charter Schools

• Private/Non-Public Schools

What is your role?

Child Care Roles

• Teachers

• Teacher assistants

• Student teachers

• Owners, directors, supervisors

• Bus and van drivers

• Family support staff

• Food service workers

• Classroom support and administrative staff

• Custodial and maintenance staff

• Therapists and medical staff

• Required on-site consultants

PreK-12 School Roles

Teachers

• Teacher assistants

• Student and substitute teachers

• Special education teachers and therapists

• School and district administrators

• School transportation drivers

• Food service workers

• School support staff (e.g., guidance counselors, social

workers, speech language pathologists)

• Custodial and maintenance staff

• Media & IT specialists

• School safety personnel

• Librarians

• School administrative staff

• Instructional support staff

• School Nurses (eligible in Group 1)



