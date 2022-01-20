NCDHHS to host COVID-19 live fireside chat, tele-town hall on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will provide the latest information on COVID-19 during a live fireside chat and tele-town hall Thursday evening.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will focus on COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and more.

Some of the topics that will be covered include:

The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Steps to protect yourself and your household by masking, testing and more

New guidance on vaccines and boosters for kids ages 5 to 11, teens and adults

When to isolate or quarantine, and how the two differ

Kody Kinsley, the new NCDHHS secretary, will be joined by Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS; and Rasheeda T. Monroe, M.D., FAAP, Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed, Raleigh area Campus Director of the UNC School of Medicine and Director to the Kenan Urban Scholars program at the UNC School of Medicine.

The fireside chat will be live-streamed from the NCDHHS social media accounts. Households will be able to phone in, listen to the event and submit questions. Those interested can dial into the event by calling (855) 756-7520 extension 76808#.

According to NCDHHS, to date, only 24 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11, 47 percent of teens ages 12 to 17 and 74 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Forty-five percent of North Carolinians ages 5 and older are vaccinated and have received at least one booster or additional dose.

The NCDHHS social media platforms will host the live chat: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

To join the chat, click one of the links above at 6 p.m.