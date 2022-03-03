RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health leaders said they’re working on a jail health toolkit to help inmates who are struggling with their physical and mental health.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services leaders said in Thursday’s Governor’s Crime Commission meeting that it is still in the process of putting together this toolkit so there aren’t any particulars on it just yet. They said it’s much needed as people are coming into jail with more physical and mental health problems than ever before and they’re also spending more time behind bars than in previous years.

“We know what jails are up against in terms of people staying in jail much longer than they have historically and coming into jail with many more challenging health conditions,” said Anna Stein with the NCDHHS Division of Public Health.

The department said it’s hoping to release the first part of the toolkit by the summer.