RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Information Technology experienced a cyber threat beginning last week, and as of Wednesday, officials are working to restore access.

The NCDIT identified a cyber threat last week and performed system maintenance last week and over the weekend alongside the Joint Cybersecurity Task Force. The maintenance protects state systems and data.

Threats such as these affect state entities such as the Department of Transportation and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Officials said the maintenance required all state employees to reset their NCID passwords leading to temporary access outages across state agencies.

Officials said normal system operations began resuming Friday and teams worked during the weekend to restore NCID access to users.

“Cyberthreats are a constant risk and every day we work to identify, protect against, and detect unauthorized and malicious activities,” said NCDIT spokesperson Nicole Meister. “Teams are working to get all users access as quickly as possible.”