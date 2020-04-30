NCDMV adds contactless payment options at license plate agencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding the type of payments it accepts at its license plate agencies to include non-contact credit and bank cards.

All license plate agencies now accept Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and other contactless cards for Visa and MasterCard transactions.

The same payment options will be available at driver license offices in the near future.

Customers who use the contactless payment option simply tap their card against the card reader device instead of sliding or inserting it, then they confirm the amount charged.

All DMV license plate agencies and driver license offices continue to accept payment options previously in place, including cash, money orders, personal checks made payable to NCDMV, and Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit and debit cards.

