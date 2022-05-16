RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced 16 driver license offices will have Saturday hours during the summer.

Officials said the hours are being added to prepare for the busy summer season.

These 16 locations will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

, 1624 Patton Ave. Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

, 9711 David Taylor Dr. Charlotte , 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H Durham , 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119 (Hope Valley Commons)

, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119 (Hope Valley Commons) Fayetteville , 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village) Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

, 2527 E. Market St. Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

, 2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr.

, 4651 N. Creek Dr. Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

, 309 Pine Mountain Rd. Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Morganton , 115 Government Dr.

, 115 Government Dr. Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion) Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza) Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Officials said these operation hours are meant for walk-ins, and the services offered on Saturdays will include “driver license or ID card renewals, duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for customers that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.”

However, these added Saturday hours will be temporary and only in place through August 27.