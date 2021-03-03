NCDMV now offering contactless road tests for those who qualify

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is now offering modified contactless road tests at limited locations across the state.

Steve Abbott with the NCDOT said contactless road tests will be conducted in parking lots at some NCDMV driver license offices. He said contactless road tests will prevent close contact of the examiner and driver, as well as prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Ideally, we would be doing regular road tests and do away with this, but it’s still a question of safety because you’re going to have two people who have never seen each other sitting in a car together, so even with all of the protective devices of wearing a mask, there’s still the question of is the car clean? We don’t know if someone who has had the virus sat in that car before they showed up to the license office,” said Abbott.

The contactless road tests are for those who may not be eligible for a waiver or those Level 2 drivers that have received a waiver and now need a road test to advance to Level 3.

Abbott said some people may have to drive a bit further to get their road tests, especially if you’re a young driver or a parent with a young driver that needs that test.

“We’re asking for patience because we have tens of thousands of people in this situation,” he said.

To apply for an appointment, you will need to send an email with your information. It will take several weeks before you actually take the road test, so plan ahead.

“There’s still going to be a backlog. Our license locations are backlogged now. You’re not going to call on Monday and doing your test on Thursday. It’s going to take several weeks to get into the system and make an appointment,” said Abbott.

If you know you have to do something by April, don’t wait until April. Get into the system now.

The qualifying reasons for a contactless road test are for:

1) Previously failed road test and was never retested prior to March 2020.

2) Governed by lawful or legal presence status (not permanent residence).

3) Driving privileges were suspended when the previous credential expired.

4) Previously waived road test with Provisional Level 2 application, and now seeks Level 3.

You can apply for a contactless road test appointment by contacting the DMV Customer Care Line at (919) 715-7000 or by submitting a request via email at DMVDS@ncdot.gov.

Click here for more information.