NCDMV readies for ‘unusually high level of activity in coming weeks

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it is expecting an “unusually high level of activity” at the start of the summer.

NCDMV said the summer is usually its busiest season but with safety conditions improving, it expects even more activity.

“Many people waited to schedule in-person services until it was safer to do so, which could lead to a summer with our highest-ever level of demand,” said Commissioner Torre Jessup. “We encourage people to save time and conduct their business online if possible.”

Among the factors that will affect service at NCDMV include the agency’s high vacancy rate and backlog of thousands of teenage drivers who now need road tests to obtain their level-three license.

NCDMV has taken steps to try and accommodate the increase in activity:

• Increased capacity by opening new offices

• Added Saturday hours, and expanded weekday hours at busier offices

• Hired new examiners

• Continued recruiting for additional examiners

• Increased the number of services you can conduct online

The use of online services is encouraged and so is scheduling an appointment for in-person business.

If you can, wait to conduct your business until after Labor Day, NCDMV said.