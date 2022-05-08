RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles needs to hire more than 100 driver’s license examiners.

The state says that shortage has meant higher wait times and some offices having to shut down for the day because of staffing.

“Not having those positions filled, we have to shuffle people around to keep offices open; we have to logistically figure out where our needs are greater,” said Amanda Olive, NCDOT human resources manager.

In June, the State Office of Human Resources is rolling out a new pay classification system for state employees, including license examiners.

“It’s going to do things like expand our ranges, our salary ranges; it’s going to give us some options when it comes to sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses that we’ve had in the past,” Olive said.

You don’t need a college degree to qualify for this job. To apply or learn more about pay, click here