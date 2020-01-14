NCDMV software issue causing problems with vehicle registration renewals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A software issue with the Department of Revenue is causing problems Tuesday with vehicle registration renewals, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle said.

The software problem is affecting vehicle registration renewals at all License Plate Agency offices across North Carolina.

There are delays in processing of vehicle property tax payments.

The Department of Revenue is actively working on the problem.

A timeline for a fix was not released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: