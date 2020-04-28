NCDOT cancels contract for Ocracoke passenger ferry due to COVID-19

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WNCN) – The impacts of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the 2020 contract for the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The ferry was introduced in 2019 as a transportation alternative for those who travel between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on the state’s Outer Banks.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

According to the NCDOT, nearly 29,000 people used the ferry last summer.

The Ferry Division will continue its vehicle ferries between the islands this summer. They are encouraging passengers to remain in their vehicles or stand at least six feet from others while onboard in order to adhere to social distancing standards.

“Ferry officials expect to decide whether to resume passenger ferry service next year in the coming months,” the NCDOT said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: