NCDOT conducting study for 30-year transportation plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The year 2050 may sound far away, but now is the time to start transportation planning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking the public to take a short survey to help shape its 30-year plan for transit across the state. It’s called the NC Moves 2050 Plan.

According to the NCDOT, the study will take two years. The goal is to find the best ways to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently. By 2050, the state is expecting a population growth of 4 million people, a jump from 10 million to 14 million.

The growth will increase congestion on highways and interstates.

The study is currently in phase two out of four. Researchers are studying what the greatest challenges will be and how new opportunities will impact the future of North Carolina.

The NCDOT hopes to have the new plan in place and released to the public by August.

Click here to take the survey.

