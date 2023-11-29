RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Winter is several weeks away, but temperatures are expected to drop this week and Department of Transportation crews are preparing their gear for any conditions the season may bring.

“The guys are putting spreaders in the trucks, they’re putting salt brine tanks in the trucks, hooking up the plows, making sure everything works,” said Holt Willis, with the NCDOT.

Crews said being able to respond before severe weather hits the area is imperative to keeping people safe and roads as clear as possible. They’ll take those trucks and gear out on the roads from now through Wednesday doing run throughs to make sure they’re prepared for anything.

“Several roads can change over the course of summer into the fall, Wake County is famous for having a lot of construction… manholes might have risen or sunken over the off season, might be a different lane pattern since the guys have last ridden it,” Willis said.

Crews said if you see them on the roads whether it’s during practice runs or during an actual weather event, give them space and time to do their work and be patient as they’re moving slowly.