RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flash flood warnings were in effect for several parts of North Carolina on Monday evening. Now, thanks to a network of 400 river and stream gauges, it will be much easier for the N.C. Department of Transportation to know where flooding is expected.

NCDOT said these gauges will allow them to analyze, map and communicate flood risks to roads, bridges and culverts in real-time. The system covers almost 3,000 miles of state-maintained roads and can monitor flood conditions for 15,000 bridges and culverts statewide, NCDOT said.

Information collected from the early notification system will go to maintenance staff responding to flooded roads and washed-out culverts. NCDOT said it will benefit local emergency management officials and the public who can access the department’s DriveNC.gov website for timely weather-related closures.

“This state-of-the-art warning system our department has created will help us be better prepared for the next major storm,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a statement.

After Hurricane Florence, the state legislature gave NCDOT a $2 million grant to develop the system. NCDOT said it mostly taps into existing gauges operated by other agencies, such as the N.C. Emergency Management and the U.S. Geological Survey.