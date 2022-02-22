NCDOT Mobi Awards: Vote for your favorite multimodal transportation project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding an online vote to determine the public’s favorite multimodal transportation project in the state.

The vote is part of the NCDOT Mobi Awards. Multimodal transportation projects up for a vote include rail, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian projects and more.

The public can visit the NCDOT’s website to cast a ballot for the Most Voted Project in this year’s awards. The deadline to vote is midnight March 4.

The Mobi Awards features six categories and winners of the other five categories will be determined by a panel of judges.

“The Most Voted Project category is an excellent way for the public to give their opinion on what makes a great community transportation project,” said Julie White, deputy secretary for Multimodal Transportation for NCDOT. “Multimodal investments can be catalysts for economic return and improvements in quality of life. We look forward to announcing the winners this spring.”

For the Most Voted Project category, people can vote up to three times a day for their favorite project.

This year’s contest features over 30 entrants in communities across the entire state.

Click here to vote for your favorite multimodal project.

Winners in all six categories will be announced at a May 4 luncheon event at the Raleigh Marriott City Center.