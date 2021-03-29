NCDOT picks up nearly 5,000 tons of debris caused by tornado that killed 3 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and a contract company have completed cleanup from a deadly tornado in Brunswick County last month.

The EF-3 tornado that touched down the night of Feb. 15 killed three people, injured nearly a dozen others and damaged or destroyed nearly 60 homes in the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood and surrounding area.

Crews spent 14 days, including one weekend, removing debris from the private neighborhood and state-maintained roads nearby.

“In all, about 4,945 tons, or 24,728 cubic yards, was collected,” the NCDOT said in a news release. “To put that in perspective, the debris would have covered a football field and would be about 14 feet tall. About 3,500 tons, or 17,300 cubic yards, came from the Ocean Ridge Plantation neighborhood.”

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order authorizing the NCDOT to aid Brunswick County in its cleanup efforts.