NCDOT releases final ferry evacuation schedule from Ocracoke Island; last departure Monday morning

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division released the final schedule for emergency evacuations off of Ocracoke Island before Tropical Storm Isaias hits.

The final departure is scheduled for Monday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m. leaving Ocracoke heading to Hatteras.

The division said they will suspend ferry operations on Pamlico Sound on Sunday after the 1:30 p.m. ferry run from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter.

The remaining evacuation schedule is as follows:

Ocracoke to Hatteras:

Monday: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

As of noon on Sunday, the North Carolina Ferry System evacuated 1,580 vehicles and 3,335 people from Ocracoke on the Hatteras, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes.

Ferry Division managers will monitor weather conditions and resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. Re-entry restrictions will be decided by Hyde County Emergency Management.

