NCDOT safety initiative to provide kids with free bike helmets to reduce injuries, deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging organizations to apply for free kids’ bike helmets to distribute to children across the state.

The effort is part of the annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to help reduce bike injuries and deaths among children.

Applying organizations can request helmets in quantities of 25, 50, 75 or 100.

All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Recipients will receive their helmets by April 29.

You or your organization can apply for free helmets here.