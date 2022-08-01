RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants drivers to know NC-12 is open.

NCDOT said drivers using Google Maps as a navigation tool may be told through the app the new NC-12 bridge is closed.

NCDOT has contacted Google and several other navigation aids to inform them of the new bridge and routing. It may some time for changes to go live.

The more-than-two mile long bridge opened on Thursday. It bypasses the often-flooded NC-12 Highway. It goes over the Pamlico Sound between the southern end of Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and Rodanthe.

The project includes a roundabout at the end of the original N.C. 12 and the bridge near Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

NCDOT hopes is it will reduce conflict points, congestion and backups.